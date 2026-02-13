SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Short Interest Up 304.4% in January

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 183,526 shares, a growth of 304.4% from the January 15th total of 45,378 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 103,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $778.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,846,000 after buying an additional 217,888 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 389.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 831,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,283,000 after acquiring an additional 661,443 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 403,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,972 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 400,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

