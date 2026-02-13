Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.76, but opened at $23.10. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 5,976,155 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, January 9th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Energy Fuels to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 38,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $556,604.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 110,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,772.96. The trade was a 25.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy James Carstens sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,427,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,503.83. This represents a 37.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,437. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 50.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,883,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,420,000 after buying an additional 3,991,202 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 35.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,194,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,366,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Energy Fuels by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,952,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,920 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 530.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,068,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company’s core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels’ operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.