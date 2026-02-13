Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.9207, but opened at $0.8549. Hong Kong & China Gas shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

Hong Kong & China Gas Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

Get Hong Kong & China Gas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Hong Kong & China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, commonly known as Towngas, is a long-established utility and energy services company founded in 1862. It is principally engaged in the production, distribution and sale of town gas and related energy products, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Towngas operates through an integrated model that covers gas production facilities, transmission and distribution networks, customer metering and billing, and after-sales services.

Core products and services include piped town gas for household and commercial use, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, gas appliances and fittings, and engineering, installation and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong & China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong & China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.