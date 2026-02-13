abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Trading Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.35 and last traded at GBX 2.35. 166,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,885,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88.
abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Up 25.0%
The firm has a market capitalization of £8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.79.
About abrdn Property Income Trust
Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth
