Ecommerce Stocks To Research – February 12th

Walmart, GameStop, and Pattern Group are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate a significant portion of their revenue from online commerce—this includes pure?play online retailers, marketplaces, payment processors, and firms that provide logistics, software, or infrastructure for digital selling. Investors view them as a growth?oriented segment tied to e?commerce adoption, digital marketing effectiveness, and consumer spending, and therefore often subject to faster growth expectations, higher volatility, and specific competitive and regulatory risks compared with traditional retail stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Pattern Group (PTRN)

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

