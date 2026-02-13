Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Decreases By 71.1%

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,333 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the January 15th total of 4,615 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,728 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,728 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RYKKY stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.12. Ryohin Keikaku has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40.

Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd., founded in 1980 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese retailer best known for its MUJI brand. The company’s core business revolves around the design, planning, manufacturing and sale of a broad array of household and consumer products. Emphasizing simplicity, functionality and quality, Ryohin Keikaku has built a reputation for its “no?brand” or minimalist design philosophy, which seeks to eliminate unnecessary features and branding in favor of honest materials and understated aesthetics.

The company’s product portfolio includes furniture, kitchenware, home furnishings, apparel, stationery, personal care items and a curated selection of packaged foods.

