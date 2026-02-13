Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,164 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the January 15th total of 27,331 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,072 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,072 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Singapore Airlines Trading Down 0.8%

SINGY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,592. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) is the flag carrier airline of Singapore, providing scheduled air passenger and cargo services to destinations across Asia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa and Oceania. Headquartered at Singapore Changi Airport, the carrier operates a modern fleet of wide-body and narrow-body aircraft, offering premium, business and economy class cabins designed to meet the needs of leisure travellers, business executives and freight customers alike.

Since its establishment on May 1, 1972—following the split of Malaysia–Singapore Airlines—Singapore Airlines has grown from a regional operator into a globally recognized brand.

