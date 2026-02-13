Short Interest in Save The World Air Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Grows By 201.9%

Save The World Air Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,181 shares, an increase of 201.9% from the January 15th total of 2,710 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 495,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 495,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Save The World Air Trading Down 2.0%

OTCMKTS QSEP traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,143. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.72. Save The World Air has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Get Save The World Air alerts:

About Save The World Air

(Get Free Report)

See Also

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company’s energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s primary technology comprises Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit.

Receive News & Ratings for Save The World Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save The World Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.