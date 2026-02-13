Short Interest in Save The World Air Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Grows By 201.9%

Save The World Air Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,181 shares, an increase of 201.9% from the January 15th total of 2,710 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 495,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 495,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Save The World Air Trading Down 2.0%
OTCMKTS QSEP traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,143. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.72. Save The World Air has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.
About Save The World Air
