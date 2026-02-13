Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Short Interest Up 86.8% in January

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,982 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the January 15th total of 16,051 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,832 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 28,832 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA EQAL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 129,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,880. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $741.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 515.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.