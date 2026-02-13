Kevin Dasilva Sells 8,136 Shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) VP Kevin Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,455,632.60. This represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RTX stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.90. 4,936,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $268.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $206.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.29.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. PCM Encore LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,479,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,129,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,033 shares in the last quarter. Stembrook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Ridge Creek Global Inc bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management grew its position in shares of RTX by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

