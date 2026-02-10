Delta 9 Cannabis (CVE:NINE) Trading 3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE – Get Free Report) were up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 68,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 117,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of C$89.36 million and a P/E ratio of 19.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.03.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production of medical marijuana. It primarily provides cannabis strains, as well as start-up materials and support services, including genetics (plants), grow pods, and consulting services to new and existing licensed producers. It also owns and operates retail cannabis store in Winnipeg, Manitoba, as well as cannabis superstore in Brandon, Manitoba. The company operates its retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand name.

