Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Shares Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 and last traded at GBX 20. 404,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 441,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.60.

Panthera Resources Trading Down 2.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.42. The company has a market cap of £51.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Panthera Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panthera Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panthera Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.