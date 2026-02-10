Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.95. 128,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 62,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.
The company has a market cap of $39.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63.
About Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF
The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.
