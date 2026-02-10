iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Trading 0% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.70. 73,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 125,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

