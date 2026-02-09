Wall Street Zen Downgrades AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Buy

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
AudioCodes Trading Up 2.4%
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. AudioCodes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd is a global provider of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including session border controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, management and monitoring software, and cloud-based communications microservices. Its offerings support a wide range of unified communications (UC) and contact center deployments, enabling secure, high-quality voice connectivity across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.
Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rosh Ha’Ayin, Israel, AudioCodes serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.
