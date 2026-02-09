Wall Street Zen Downgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Buy

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMGN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.65.

Amgen Trading Up 4.5%

AMGN opened at $384.20 on Friday. Amgen has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $385.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target to $400 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in Amgen’s outlook and providing fresh positive momentum for the stock. Read More.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

