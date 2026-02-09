Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) versus Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Critical Analysis

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Corsair Gaming”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands $13.02 billion 3.00 $1.63 billion $2.34 24.71 Corsair Gaming $1.45 billion 0.38 -$99.18 million ($0.34) -15.21

Volatility and Risk

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Corsair Gaming. Corsair Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Las Vegas Sands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corsair Gaming has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Las Vegas Sands and Corsair Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands 0 6 12 0 2.67 Corsair Gaming 1 3 4 0 2.38

Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus price target of $68.61, indicating a potential upside of 18.64%. Corsair Gaming has a consensus price target of $8.79, indicating a potential upside of 69.94%. Given Corsair Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Las Vegas Sands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands 12.50% 87.01% 9.67% Corsair Gaming -2.46% 3.37% 1.66%

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Corsair Gaming on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company’s integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products. The company also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs and laptops, gaming monitors, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato streaming suite for content creators, as well as digital services. It sells its products through e-retail, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels and distributors. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was formerly known as Corsair Components (Cayman) Ltd and changed its name to Corsair Gaming, Inc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.