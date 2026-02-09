Brokerages Set Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) PT at $26.50

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.
RYN stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91.
Rayonier, Inc (NYSE: RYN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in timberland ownership and management. The company’s core business revolves around sustainably growing, harvesting, and marketing timber and timber-related products. Rayonier’s timberland portfolio encompasses approximately 2.7 million acres across the United States and New Zealand, focusing on softwood and hardwood fiber for use in paper, packaging and building materials.
Rayonier operates through two primary segments: Timber and Real Estate Solutions.
