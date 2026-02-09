Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $135.32 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.3158.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st.

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,340.80. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 60.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in Prologis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 18,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Prologis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 113.80%.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

