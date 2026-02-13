Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Shares Up 16.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) were up 16.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.25 and last traded at GBX 1.22. Approximately 21,234,410 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,557,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05.

Mila Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.47. The firm has a market cap of £8.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Mila Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mila Resources (LSE: MILA) is an exploration company focused on advancing high-potential gold and copper mining projects across proven mining regions.

The Yarrol Project, the Company’s flagship asset located in Queenslan’s South-east Goldfields, comprises a 20km mineralised corridor with demonstrated potential for both gold and copper, with exploration campaigns currently underway to expand and define this high-priority target with mineralisation present along its strike.

Mila’s other prominent project, the Kathleen Valley Gold Project, is situated on the world-renowned Norseman-Wiluna Orogenic Belt, and is a multi-mineral endowed project providing Mila with exposure to both gold, copper, and additional lithium -bearing systems identified in the surround region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.