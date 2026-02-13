J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Up 179.9% in January

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,071,313 shares, an increase of 179.9% from the January 15th total of 382,691 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,797 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 184.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,797 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 184.8 days.

J Sainsbury Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS JSNSF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc is one of the United Kingdom’s leading food and grocery retailers, operating a network of supermarkets and convenience stores across England, Scotland and Wales. Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, the company has grown from a single dairy shop in Drury Lane, London, into a diversified retail group serving millions of customers each week. In addition to its flagship Sainsbury’s supermarkets, the business operates smaller Sainsbury’s Local outlets to cater to urban and high-street shoppers.

The company’s core offerings include a wide range of fresh and packaged food products, household essentials and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.