SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Trading 10.2% Higher – What’s Next?

SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.33. 49,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 121,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SS Innovations International has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get SS Innovations International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSII

SS Innovations International Stock Up 8.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $826.03 million and a PE ratio of -85.00.

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%.

Institutional Trading of SS Innovations International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS Innovations International in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS Innovations International during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in SS Innovations International in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SS Innovations International in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS Innovations International during the third quarter valued at about $71,000.

SS Innovations International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS Innovations International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS Innovations International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.