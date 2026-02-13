SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Trading 10.2% Higher – What’s Next?

SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.33. 49,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 121,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SS Innovations International has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SSII
SS Innovations International Stock Up 8.1%
SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%.
Institutional Trading of SS Innovations International
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS Innovations International in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS Innovations International during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in SS Innovations International in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SS Innovations International in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS Innovations International during the third quarter valued at about $71,000.
SS Innovations International Company Profile
AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SS Innovations International
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for SS Innovations International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS Innovations International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.