Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT) Short Interest Update

Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 39,604 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the January 15th total of 65,485 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Giftify in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Giftify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Giftify

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Giftify

Giftify Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Giftify by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Giftify in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Giftify by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter.

GIFT remained flat at $0.98 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,154. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. Giftify has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Giftify had a negative return on equity of 56.95% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million.

Giftify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Giftify, Inc (NASDAQ: GIFT) is a US-based technology company specializing in digital gift solutions for businesses across retail, hospitality and corporate sectors. The company’s cloud-based platform enables brands and organizations to create, distribute and redeem e-gift cards and e-vouchers through multiple channels, including email, SMS and API integrations. By offering a turnkey solution for branded gifting campaigns, Giftify helps clients drive consumer acquisition, retention and incremental revenue.

Central to Giftify’s offering is a suite of management tools that enable real-time tracking of gift card inventory, performance analytics and customer engagement metrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Giftify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giftify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.