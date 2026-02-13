Insider Buying: QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,489. This trade represents a 56.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. 2,502,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,556. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 3,691.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2,460.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Significant insider buying — CEO Brian J. Blaser bought 10,540 shares (~$23.59 avg) and CFO Joseph M. Busky bought 3,370 shares (~$23.66 avg), materially increasing their ownership. Insider purchases can signal management confidence in the business. CEO Form 4 CFO Form 4

Significant insider buying — CEO Brian J. Blaser bought 10,540 shares (~$23.59 avg) and CFO Joseph M. Busky bought 3,370 shares (~$23.66 avg), materially increasing their ownership. Insider purchases can signal management confidence in the business. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue slightly beat expectations — reported $723.6M (up ~2.2% YoY), driven by Labs and TRIAGE growth; earnings showed mixed signals with adjusted metrics differing from GAAP items. Company highlights FY25 progress and says it expects continued growth in FY26. Press Release

Q4 revenue slightly beat expectations — reported $723.6M (up ~2.2% YoY), driven by Labs and TRIAGE growth; earnings showed mixed signals with adjusted metrics differing from GAAP items. Company highlights FY25 progress and says it expects continued growth in FY26. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance came in below consensus — management guided $2.00–$2.42 vs. the Street ~$2.49, raising concern over near?term profitability and prompting the selloff. Guidance Article

FY?2026 EPS guidance came in below consensus — management guided $2.00–$2.42 vs. the Street ~$2.49, raising concern over near?term profitability and prompting the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and respiratory weakness — analysts and deep?dive pieces highlight shrinking gross/operating margins and product mix headwinds that weighed on profits despite revenue growth. Those concerns are central to today’s negative sentiment. Deep Dive

Margin pressure and respiratory weakness — analysts and deep?dive pieces highlight shrinking gross/operating margins and product mix headwinds that weighed on profits despite revenue growth. Those concerns are central to today’s negative sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance is mixed-to-cautious — some firms have underweight ratings or below?consensus targets, while the median 6?month target sits notably above current prices, reflecting divergence on recovery prospects. Analyst Summary

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on QuidelOrtho from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $31.50.

QuidelOrtho is a global diagnostics company formed through the merger of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. The combined entity develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of rapid and high-throughput diagnostic solutions across immunoassay, molecular diagnostics and transfusion medicine. Its offerings span point-of-care platforms for acute care testing as well as large-scale automated systems designed for clinical laboratories and blood banks.

The company’s product range includes rapid antigen and antibody tests for infectious diseases, molecular assays utilizing nucleic acid amplification technology, and integrated immunodiagnostic analyzers.

