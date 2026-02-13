Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Grows By 72.3%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,915 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the January 15th total of 14,458 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,710 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,710 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $780,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 86,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FEP stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $57.67. 429,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,629. The stock has a market cap of $449.83 million, a P/E ratio of -87.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5446 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -271.21%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.