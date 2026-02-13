EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Short Interest Down 59.1% in January

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 98,870 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the January 15th total of 241,667 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,621 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 156,621 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of EUDA Health in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EUDA Health presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EUDA Health stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:EUDA Free Report ) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of EUDA Health worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EUDA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 127,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. EUDA Health has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

EUDA Health, Inc (NASDAQ:EUDA) is a healthcare technology company focused on the development and commercialization of digital health solutions and energy-based medical devices for women’s intimate health. The company’s platform combines non-invasive treatment devices with software-driven patient monitoring and analytics to support pelvic floor function, address stress urinary incontinence and enhance vaginal tissue health.

EUDA Health’s core product offerings utilize low-intensity radiofrequency energy delivered through proprietary handpieces to promote tissue remodeling and muscle activation.

