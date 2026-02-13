Short Interest in FBS Global Limited (NASDAQ:FBGL) Drops By 51.2%

FBS Global Limited (NASDAQ:FBGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 109,863 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 225,354 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,812,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,812,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FBS Global Trading Down 4.2%

NASDAQ:FBGL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,214. FBS Global has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBGL. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FBS Global by 202.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBS Global in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FBS Global during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBGL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FBS Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FBS Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The predecessor of our principal operating company was incorporated on March 9, 1996 in Singapore under the name Finebuild Systems Pte Ltd. Pursuant to a restructuring that took effect on August 2, 2022, FBS Global Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Success Elite Developments Limited, a company incorporated in BVI, became the ultimate holding company of our current principal operating subsidiary referred to herein as FBS SG. From its beginning as a construction company since 1996, FBS SG has developed into a premier integrated engineering company that provides a full suite of construction and engineering services.

