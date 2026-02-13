Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX) Announces Earnings Results

Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

Foxx Development stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 7,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,385. The company has a market cap of $33.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.21. Foxx Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foxx Development stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXX – Free Report) by 170.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Foxx Development worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Foxx Development in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Foxx Development, Inc (NASDAQ: FOXX) operates as a contract manufacturer specializing in the design, assembly and distribution of medical devices and components. The company’s core business centers on phlebotomy and blood collection products, serving clinical laboratories, hospitals and diagnostic testing facilities. Its product portfolio includes evacuated blood collection tubes, safety-engineered winged blood collection sets, syringes and ancillary devices used in specimen collection and handling.

Founded in North Carolina, Foxx Development maintains a manufacturing and distribution campus in Apex, where it integrates engineering, quality control and regulatory compliance under one roof.

