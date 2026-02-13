Insider Selling: RTX (NYSE:RTX) Insider Sells 17,527 Shares of Stock

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) insider Shane Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RTX Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,936,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,058. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $206.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $3,167,626,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 14,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,215,000 after buying an additional 1,361,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RTX by 27.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,796,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,640,000 after buying an additional 1,034,456 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.