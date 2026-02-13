Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) EVP Sells 13,151 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 11th, John F.W. Rogers sold 2,704 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.99, for a total value of $2,598,516.96.

Shares of GS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $905.52. 2,542,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,653. The business has a fifty day moving average of $918.15 and a 200-day moving average of $822.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.95 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Argus raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $916.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

