Citigroup (NYSE:C) Insider Sells $4,796,088.57 in Stock

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cantu Ernesto Torres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 24,145 shares of Citigroup stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $2,683,475.30.

C stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,495,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,845,406. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $125.16.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Zacks Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 58,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

