CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) SVP Sells $158,010.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) SVP Luke Alverson sold 500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.02, for a total transaction of $158,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,449. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Luke Alverson sold 280 shares of CSW Industrials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $76,426.00.

Shares of CSW stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.54. The stock had a trading volume of 161,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,676. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.41. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.45 and a twelve month high of $338.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CSW Industrials ( NYSE:CSW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $232.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.36 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. CJS Securities raised shares of CSW Industrials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.67.

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company’s offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

