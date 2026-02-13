Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 86,234 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 143,364 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 399,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE HIO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.81. 401,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,781. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 504.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 84.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 807.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE: HIO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in high-yield and other fixed-income securities. The Fund’s portfolio is actively managed by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of Franklin Templeton, and may include below-investment-grade corporate debt, emerging-market sovereign and corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

