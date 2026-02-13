Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 86,234 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 143,364 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 399,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.7%
NYSE HIO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.81. 401,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,781. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE: HIO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in high-yield and other fixed-income securities. The Fund’s portfolio is actively managed by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of Franklin Templeton, and may include below-investment-grade corporate debt, emerging-market sovereign and corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities.
See Also
