VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Short Interest Down 38.5% in January

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,138 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 24,634 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company's shares are sold short.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IDX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 73,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,210. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.48. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 476,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 416,300 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia. The Index is the property of Market Vectors Index Solutions GmbH, which has contracted with Structured Solutions AG to maintain and calculate the Index.

