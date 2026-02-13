Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Woodward (WWD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) recently:

2/9/2026 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2026 – Woodward had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $362.00 to $408.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $350.00 to $390.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $378.00 to $417.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $366.00 to $404.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Woodward had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $329.00 to $362.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $345.00 to $378.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Woodward was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/10/2026 – Woodward was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/9/2026 – Woodward was given a new $366.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

1/5/2026 – Woodward was upgraded by analysts at Melius Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/27/2025 – Woodward was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2025 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 14.11%.

Get Woodward Inc alerts:

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total value of $2,105,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,303.60. This represents a 42.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen P. Paterson sold 5,200 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.15, for a total transaction of $1,966,380.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,538 shares in the company, valued at $959,744.70. This trade represents a 67.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,450 shares of company stock worth $14,706,235. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward’s product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.