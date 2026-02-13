Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 121,886 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the January 15th total of 200,019 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 617,216 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 617,216 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

CGNG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,148. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 67.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

