American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells $2,820,301.82 in Stock

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,704.09. This trade represents a 46.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Express Stock Down 1.5%

AXP traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,249. The company has a market capitalization of $231.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $387.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.43.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,808,730,000 after purchasing an additional 581,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,900,528,000 after buying an additional 369,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,282,984,000 after buying an additional 1,349,746 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,338,238,000 after buying an additional 141,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,780,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,340 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.