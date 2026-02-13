American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells $2,820,301.82 in Stock

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,704.09. This trade represents a 46.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
AXP traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,249. The company has a market capitalization of $231.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $387.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.43.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.78.
- Positive Sentiment: Management set FY?2026 guidance for revenue growth (~9–10%) and EPS of $17.30–$17.90 (midpoint above some analyst expectations), reinforcing the narrative of resilient premium card spending supporting earnings. AXP anticipates a strong 2026 profit (Yahoo)
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces and a Seeking Alpha “rating upgrade” highlight AmEx as a steady compounder, calling out premium spend strength and steady guidance as reasons to consider the stock. Seeking Alpha: AXP rating upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Corporate actions and marketing (expanded NBA partnership, ongoing premium card activation efforts) support brand engagement and higher?yield customer spend—a longer?term revenue positive. NBA and American Express partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend was paid (maintains yield ~0.9%); steady capital return is supportive for income?focused holders. MarketBeat AXP dividend details
- Neutral Sentiment: Company presented at the UBS Financial Services Conference — useful detail for modeling and analyst updates but not an immediate catalyst by itself. UBS presentation (Seeking Alpha)
- Neutral Sentiment: American Express issued new debt to boost funding — improves liquidity/funding flexibility but raises leverage and interest?cost exposure; market impact depends on size/terms. AXP boosts funding with new debt issuances
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares (~$5.35M at ?$356.58) and Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares (~$2.82M at ?$346.73). Big, concentrated insider reductions can weigh on near?term sentiment. Insider trades alert (InsiderTrades)
- Negative Sentiment: Shares have underperformed peers and fell in recent sessions (coverage citing CNBC/Benzinga), which can trigger sector rebalancing outflows and exacerbate declines. CNBC ‘Final Trades’ note (Benzinga)
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed targets/ratings (Evercore/JPMorgan moves referenced), a reminder expectations are being modestly reset—analyst downgrades/target cuts can be immediate share?price pressure. Analyst notes and PT changes (Benzinga)
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,808,730,000 after purchasing an additional 581,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,900,528,000 after buying an additional 369,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,282,984,000 after buying an additional 1,349,746 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,338,238,000 after buying an additional 141,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,780,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,340 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.
American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.
