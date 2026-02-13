Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.39 and last traded at GBX 1.39. Approximately 392,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 409,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.53.

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021. Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

