Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 28577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7%
The company has a market capitalization of $495.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.0673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization. VGSR was launched on Oct 31, 2017 and is issued by Vert.
