Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 28577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $495.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.0673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,412,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,099,000 after acquiring an additional 171,537 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 523,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 113,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $190,000.

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization. VGSR was launched on Oct 31, 2017 and is issued by Vert.

