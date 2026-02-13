Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,356 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the January 15th total of 5,968 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,148 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,148 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Indra Sistemas to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Indra Sistemas Price Performance

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Shares of ISMAY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.60. 1,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Indra Sistemas has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94.

Indra Sistemas SA is a Madrid-based global technology and consulting firm specializing in information and communications technology (ICT) and defense systems. The company designs, develops and implements turnkey solutions for sectors including transportation, energy, public administration, financial services, telecommunications and security. Through system integration, application development, managed services and outsourcing, Indra helps clients navigate digital transformation and optimize operational performance.

In its defense and security business, Indra delivers radar systems, air traffic management platforms, command-and-control centers, simulation and training tools, as well as cybersecurity solutions.

