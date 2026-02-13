TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Earnings Results

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. TransUnion updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.080-1.100 EPS.

TransUnion beat Q4 guidance and finished 2025 strongly with 12% organic revenue growth in Q4 (U.S. +16%), adjusted diluted EPS up ~10% (mid-teens ex a tax-rate reset), and is guiding 2026 to ~8%–9% organic revenue growth and 8%–10% adjusted diluted EPS growth.

The company prioritized shareholder returns—repurchasing roughly , retaining capacity under a $1 billion repurchase authorization, and raising the quarterly dividend 9%—while reducing leverage to ~2.6x with a target below 2.5x. TransUnion completed its multi-year transformation on time and on budget, migrated over 100 U.S. credit customers to its OneTru platform, expects full program savings in 2026, and plans additional country migrations that should drive ~70 bps of EBITDA margin expansion (ex-FICO royalties).

International performance was muted (2% organic constant-currency growth), with India down 4% in Q4 and modeled for only mid-single-digit growth in 2026 (with an early?2026 trough), and softness in Latin America and parts of APAC weighing on near-term growth. Mortgage-related FICO royalty revenue materially inflates reported mortgage revenue but adds no profit, creating headline revenue growth that can misstate underlying profitability and producing a near-term margin drag (notably in Q1); management therefore emphasizes ex?FICO metrics for underlying performance.

TransUnion stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. 2,284,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,267. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.50%.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance: TRU reported Q4 revenue of ~$1.17B and adjusted EPS of $1.07 (both ahead of expectations) with revenue up ~13% YoY; management gave Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $1.080–1.100 and FY 2026 EPS of $4.63–4.71, which supports upside vs. prior street expectations. TransUnion Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Dividend raise: TRU increased its quarterly dividend to $0.125 (an ~8.7% bump), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning more capital to shareholders; ex-dividend is Feb 26. Neutral Sentiment: Business drivers: Coverage and deep-dive pieces highlight U.S. growth, product expansion (new data/product initiatives) and a deliberately conservative 2026 outlook from management — positive for long-term revenue diversity but suggests cautious near-term assumptions. TRU Q4 Deep Dive: U.S. Growth, Product Expansion, and Conservative 2026 Outlook

Earnings call/transcript available: The full Q4 earnings call and transcripts provide management color on segment performance (consumer credit, risk & analytics, rent/alternative data) — useful for modelling segment-level growth and margin assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and lowered targets: Several firms trimmed price targets after the report — Stifel $103 ? $88 (buy), Wells Fargo $100 ? $90 (overweight) and Needham $115 ? $95 (buy) — and some analysts have trimmed their forecasts, which can cap near-term upside despite the beat. TransUnion Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

In other TransUnion news, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $371,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,722. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $39,395.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,612.75. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,818 shares of company stock worth $663,883 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

