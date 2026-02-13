Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 13th (AAV, AORT, AVB, BBD.B, BMO, BN, BNS, CGY, DFY, FCR.UN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 13th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lowered by Atb Cormark Cm from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $51.00 to $48.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $212.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target cut by CIBC World Markets from C$290.00 to C$288.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$276.00 to C$280.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$260.00 to C$305.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$290.00 to C$286.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by CIBC World Markets from C$199.00 to C$209.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $49.00 to $51.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by CIBC World Markets from C$103.00 to C$108.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price raised by CIBC World Markets from C$65.00 to C$76.00.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$63.00 to C$80.00.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$58.00 to C$60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target boosted by Acumen Capital from C$70.00 to C$85.00. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target increased by Ventum Financial from C$72.00 to C$82.00. Ventum Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$80.00 to C$81.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$74.00 to C$72.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$23.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$80.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$77.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$75.50 to C$78.50. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$79.00 to C$81.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target cut by Atb Cormark Cm from C$200.00 to C$185.00. Atb Cormark Cm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$60.00 to C$64.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$66.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $600.00 to $640.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$43.00 to C$48.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target lowered by Atb Cormark Cm from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$20.25 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $148.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$52.00 to C$55.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $90.00 to $72.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price raised by CIBC World Markets from C$120.00 to C$140.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$140.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$119.00 to C$124.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$131.00 to C$143.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $82.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $81.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$57.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$51.00 to C$55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$50.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by CIBC World Markets from C$229.00 to C$242.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$97.00 to C$103.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$93.00 to C$96.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$83.00 to C$95.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$101.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target trimmed by Atb Cormark Cm from C$20.00 to C$19.00. Atb Cormark Cm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$172.00 to C$200.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target raised by Atb Cormark Cm from C$46.75 to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$184.50 to C$187.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its price target boosted by Acumen Capital from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

