iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 812,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 291,171 shares.The stock last traded at $69.0470 and had previously closed at $68.64.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size. LRGF was launched on Apr 30, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.