Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 573,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 272,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. The company had revenue of C$267.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 earnings per share for the current year.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Canada.

