ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 57 and last traded at GBX 57, with a volume of 9283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50.

ProVen VCT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £164.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 58.71.

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 6th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. ProVen VCT had a net margin of 67.04% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

ProVen VCT Company Profile

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth stage investment,expansion and management buyouts. The fund invests in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments. It invests in unquoted and AIM-listed companies and SMEs based in United Kingdom.

