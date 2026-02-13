International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 38,291 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the January 15th total of 21,358 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,410 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,410 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ICAGY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. 34,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,963. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICAGY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) is a Europe-focused airline holding company formed in 2011 through the combination of British Airways and Iberia. The group owns and operates a portfolio of passenger carriers that provide short-haul, long-haul and low-cost services, together with associated aviation businesses. Its operations span international and domestic markets, with extensive networks across Europe, transatlantic routes and links to Latin America and other global destinations.

IAG’s principal airline brands include British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling and LEVEL.

