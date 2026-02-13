Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Trading Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 187,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 203,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

