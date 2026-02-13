Qualigen Therapeutics (AIXC) and Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIXC – Get Free Report) is one of 456 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Qualigen Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualigen Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 5.47, indicating that their average share price is 447% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualigen Therapeutics N/A N/A -52.57% Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors -2,662.14% -363.93% -42.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

3.2% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qualigen Therapeutics N/A -$6.26 million -0.17 Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors $432.12 million -$67.78 million -10.79

Qualigen Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Qualigen Therapeutics. Qualigen Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Qualigen Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualigen Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors 4892 9963 15988 376 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 62.24%. Given Qualigen Therapeutics’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qualigen Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Qualigen Therapeutics competitors beat Qualigen Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient’s blood. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

