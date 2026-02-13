Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Up 0.2%

DIV traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$4.07. 498,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.64. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.57 and a 12 month high of C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of C$694.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.59 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 49.25% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments. All of the company’s operating revenues are earned from the receipt of royalties and management fees from its Royalty Partners.

