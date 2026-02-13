Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Releases Earnings Results

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Secom had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

Secom Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SOMLY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 58,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,843. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.30. Secom has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05.

Secom

Secom Co, Ltd. is a leading provider of security and safety solutions based in Tokyo, Japan. The company’s core business centers on integrated security services, including electronic alarm systems, 24-hour monitoring, on-site guard services and emergency response. Secom also develops and installs access control systems, video surveillance equipment and intruder detection technologies designed for residential, commercial and government clients.

Founded in 1962, Secom introduced Japan’s first automated security alarm service and has since expanded its offerings to encompass a broad range of safety-related products.

